BUKU Music + Art Project returns full force next year with a massive lineup to rival that of years past. The two-day experience serves up vibes and beats in the heart of New Orleans over March 25-26, 2022.

The 2022 lineup features an eclectic mix of acts including Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals, Taking Back Sunday, Porter Robinson, $UICIDEBOY$, Rezz, Vince Staples, Alison Wonderland, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Trippie Redd, TroyBoi, Maxo Kream, Amelie Lens, Tierra Whack, 100 gecs, Bas, SVDDEN DEATH, CloZee and more.

This installment of BUKU marks the 10th anniversary of the beloved event and first show back since 2019. Dedicated fans of the festival will finally get the chance to return home to the creative playground of BUKU for a celebration of music, art, and community.

BUKU will continue this mission in 2022 alongside Upbeat Academy, a non-profit that inspires and empowers New Orleans youth through music education, who also act as the beneficiary of proceeds from every ticket sold to BUKU. Learn more here.

Registration for BUKU Music + Art Project 2022 is now open and the presale takes place December 17th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 20th.

More info and sign up here.

Photo via BUKU Music + Art Project