The first headliners announced for Electric Love Festival 2022 were already coming in with a bang, but those who thought that the organizers already gave it their all were wrong. With this illustrious selection of absolute top DJs from Armin Van Buuren, Kygo, Don Diablo, Fisher, Solardo & more, it is clear: #ELF22 is going to be absolutely legendary!

The DJs at a glance:

Line-Up Phase 1/6:

· Timmy Trumpet

· KYGO

· Fisher

· Don Diablo

· Solardo

· Brennan Heart

· Dr Peacock

· Dan Lee

· Felice

· Paul Elstak

· GPF live

· Aftershock

· Dr Rude

· Scale Vs. Anodyze

· Toby Romeo

· Dominique Jardin

Line-Up Phase 2/6:

· Acraze

· Alan Walker

· Armin Van Buuren

· Caine

· DJ Shany

· Gigi D´Agostino

· Hard Driver

· Headhunterz

· HBz

· Krewella

· Latmun

· Levex

· MC DL

· Primeshock

· Sefa

· Tarik Asadi

· Tungevaag

· Vize

Electric Love is more than just a music festival. Since 2013, Electric Love means a feeling of life, music, and adventure, embedded in the beautiful Salzburg Lake District. It means spending a short vacation for all senses in the Fuschlsee region and dancing into the night on one of the five stages to more than 160 international EDM, Hardstyle, Techno, Tech House, Bass, or Hip Hop artists.

Visitors can get the full festival experience at one of the four campsites or sleeping in one of the 1* – 5* hotels around Salzburgring. They can also celebrate life in four different VIP areas and recharging drained batteries with various activities, fancy drinks, and soul food. ELF is also culture and sightseeing between festival days in one of the most beautiful historic old towns in the world, Salzburg.

“We want visitors to have the best time of the year at our festival”, organizer Manuel Reifenauer said, looking forward to the festival summer 2022 and the 9th edition of Electric Love Festival at Salzburgring.

Electric Love is a feeling of life, music, adventure, and experience from July 7-9, 2022, at Salzburgring, Austria.