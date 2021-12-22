Beginning with X Rated in 2011, then Codename X, Virus, and Apex, Excision has been feeding the bass world with albums for a decade now. And with the success of Subsidia and tours around the world (COVID-willing), his popularity continues to grow. So it would be the perfect time to drop a new album in the new year, with Onyx.
Fans have already heard a preview of the album last week, but it’s really so short that there’s plenty left to the imagination.
1.13.22 pic.twitter.com/bAYbcaA17s
— Excision (@Excision) December 14, 2021
Check out the official cover art for the album below!
Onyx, my fifth album, is out January 13, 2022! pic.twitter.com/yVq5AlYYCW
— Excision (@Excision) December 22, 2021
Photo via Rukes.com