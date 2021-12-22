Beginning with X Rated in 2011, then Codename X, Virus, and Apex, Excision has been feeding the bass world with albums for a decade now. And with the success of Subsidia and tours around the world (COVID-willing), his popularity continues to grow. So it would be the perfect time to drop a new album in the new year, with Onyx.

Fans have already heard a preview of the album last week, but it’s really so short that there’s plenty left to the imagination.

Check out the official cover art for the album below!

Onyx, my fifth album, is out January 13, 2022! pic.twitter.com/yVq5AlYYCW — Excision (@Excision) December 22, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com