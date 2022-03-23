Without a doubt, the song of the year in 2021 was “Do It To It” by ACRAZE, and iHeartRadio agrees. Racking up over 300 million streams on Spotify alone and over 500M across platforms, the song won for Dance Song Of The Year at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Congratulations to @Acraze___ for winning @iHeartRadio's ‘Dance Song Of The Year’ with “Do It To It” 🚀🔥 Catch him on the red carpet tonight! #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/o9e56k5lr1 — Thrive Music (@thrivemusic) March 22, 2022

Since the release of the original, both Tiësto and Andrew Rayel have offered up remixes, with the fabled Subtronics remix still to come, and who knows how many more.

If, somehow, you’ve forgotten how it goes, listen to “Do It To It” again below.