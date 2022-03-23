Today, ODESZA announced their fourth album: The Last Goodbye which will be released July 22 via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune. The album will be available on vinyl, available for pre-order here.

In tandem, the latest single off the project “Love Letter” featuring The Knocks, is out today – a dynamic, emotive vocal refrain that serves as a personal proclamation, speeding amongst curtains of orchestral synths. The track joins previous singles “The Last Goodbye” featuring Bettye LaVette and “Better Now” featuring MARO to showcase an initial taste of the breadth of the record, which Mills & Knight masterfully thread together – to create this expansive, yet seamless cohesion found on the forthcoming full-length LP.

“Over the past few years we’ve been able to reflect on who we are, what it means to do what we do, and in the end, who we are doing this for,” said ODESZA about the forthcoming album. “We became focused and inspired by the impact our families and friends have imprinted on us, and how we want to continue to echo that out as we move through this life. We found comfort in the fact that those who we love stay with us, that they become intrinsically part of us, in a way.”

About the new single, the duo added, “The Knocks sent us an incredible demo that we were immediately drawn to. Once we started writing for the new record we rediscovered the song and felt like it embodied much of the sound we were looking for. Over the next couple of months we worked to develop the track to its current form. Inspired by the late 90’s and early 2000’s electronic scene, we went about trying to craft something that felt both timeless and modern.”

“The Last Goodbye” Tracklist

1. This Version Of You (feat. Julianna Barwick)

2. Wide Awake (feat. Charlie Houston)

3. Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)

4. Behind The Sun

5. Forgive Me (feat. Izzy Bizu)

6. North Garden

7. Better Now (feat. MARO)

8. The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)

9. All My Life

10. Equal (feat. Låpsley)

11. Healing Grid

12. I Can’t Sleep

13. Light Of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)

Photo via Alexander Babarikin