The annual EDC lineup drop is something our team generally looks forward to every year, with all of our staff members listening intently to Nightowl Radio as Pasquale introduces stage with seconds-long clips of songs, Shazam in hand. Unfortunately that yearly tradition didn’t carry over into 2022 (is it over completely? Hopefully not), but the end result is the same — the EDCLV 2022 lineup is officially here.

This year’s lineup is positively stacked each and every day. The first day alone you can see both Porter Robinson and Madeon, Ben Böhmer and Charlotte De Witte, ACRAZE and FISHER, Doctor P b2b FuntCase for a classics set and Sub Focus & Wilkinson Present: Portals. Eric Prydz, Darren Styles, Jayda G, Ganja White Night, Gigantic NGHTMRE, k?d, G Jones, Seven Lions, and more will light up all the stages to kick off the festival.

Saturday is equally as wild with the world debut of Kaskade and Deadmau5 Present Kx5, as well as Getter b2b Space Laces, a DJ set from Grimes, Delta Heavy b2b Koven b2b Muzz, Hulk Gang (4B + Valentino Khan), Subtronics, Kayzo, Vini Vici, Da Tweekaz, Jai Wolf, MitiS, SIDEPIECE, and more.

The final day keeps the excitement going with ILLENIUM, Moore Kismet, Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, John Summit, Zhu, Zomboy, Zeds Dead, and Zedd, plus Rezz, Rusko, Tchami, Excision, and plenty of others.

GA passes are sold out, but GA+ and other tiers are still available. Go here to find out more.

Join us as we Celebrate Life, Love, Art

& Music for 3 Nights from Dusk til Dawn at #EDCLV2022.🌈🎡🌼 pic.twitter.com/3agBqiyFC9 — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) March 24, 2022

Photo via Graham John Bell for Insomniac Events