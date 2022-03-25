Infrared — the debut EP by SoCal native, Burko, has finally hit the electronic scene. Beginning his music production journey only a couple of years ago, Burko has already paved a unique path with what he calls “medieval house.” His dark yet dynamic sound has manifested into four songs each more captivating than the last. Pulling from influences like Township Rebellion and André Gazolla, Burko has created a house masterpiece just in time for spring. Upcoming for the artist is a headline show at Spin Nightclub in San Diego, a festival performance at Jackson Tree as well as further collaborative hits with SNBRN and Autograf. Don’t miss out on discovering this soon-to-be techno & house legend– stream Infrared below.