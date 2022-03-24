House music’s producer of the moment, John Summit, has launched his own record and event label — Off the Grid Records.

This move comes during a massively successful era for the Chicago-based DJ and producer behind a plethora of top house hits including “Deep End,” “Make Me Feel,” “Human” and most recently, “La Danza.” It’s a natural progression, as he shifts into a tastemaker and curator role in the industry.

Summit shares of the new venture:

so stoked to finally announce my own record label/event brand. as my sound has grown to be all things house & techno, i knew it was time to make my own imprint with nothing off limits.

The label’s sold out launch party is slated for March 26 in Miami, rounding out Miami Music Week. What’s next for the label? We can only assume an event series that takes Summit’s dedicated fanbase “off the grid.”

See below and stay tuned for more from Off the Grid Records!