This week marked the debut release of “Chopper,” the debut single from the hottest whales in the metaverse- DJ duo Krill Bill. ​​When DJ Dale the Whale and Willy Freeze met in Alaska at a young age, they knew their friendship would take them far and wide, but no one imagined the two would be taking over the metaverse party scene at such an unprecedented pace.

Krill Bill’s debut single “Chopper” is the result of long days and nights at the beach sipping wine and making beats — in their underwater studio, of course.

Part of a larger community of like-minded individuals, the Catalina Whales, Krill Bill is in the running to form a whale supergroup with the goal of making global party records and touring the world.

Get your swimsuit on, pour up a glass of wine, and turn on “Chopper” by Krill Bill below.