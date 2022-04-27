Popular opinion seems to point toward Madeon’s sets at Coachella both weekends as being among the highlights of the festival. And if you were lucky enough to not have any conflicts during his set (for instance, Moore Kismet on weekend 2, sadly), you were lucky enough to witness his new song “Love You Back” before it released today.

As confirmed by Madeon himself on Twitter, “Love You Back” was originally meant to be track #3 on Good Faith, so it’s only natural that its sonic tone feels like a natural continuation of his latest album project.

You can listen to the song now below!