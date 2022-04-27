Based in Los Angeles, CA veggi is an up-and-coming DJ/Producer who has been consistently blessing us with his unique take on house music production. His brand new single called “I GET IT” features the Dallas-based rapper Pretty Boy Aaron. The bouncy hip-hop track blends unique rap vocal flows with smooth lofi house music production. This is veggi’s first release in collaboration with LA-based label Too Future, and the track is prepped to take veggi’s music career to the next level. His dedicated fan base of 1.2 million has been built up for years across multiple social media platforms, and they are anxiously awaiting to blast this tune with the windows down heading into the summer season.

