TIDAL might not be the world’s favorite streaming service, or second, or even fifth… but the high fidelity music platform is still intent on providing tools and resources to the music lovers among us. This past Monday, TIDAL launched Music School, a new learning hub to provide subscribers with captivating playlists inspired by unique genres and geographic locations.

Content in the new learning hub will expand TIDAL’s existing 101 playlist series, highlighting the origins and history of the music and instruments that shape the most popular sounds of today. Music School will be home to TIDAL’s expertly curated editorial content designed to expand members’ knowledge and appreciation across genres – members can expect playlists to be refreshed and expanded on a regular basis.

Music School Hub Components:

FOR KIDS : Playlists that provide introductions to music genres (without explicit language/themes) for kids through fun and engaging songs including classics such as “Life Is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts, “Try Everything” by Shakira, “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, & more!

Playlists that provide introductions to music genres (without explicit language/themes) for kids through fun and engaging songs including classics such as “Life Is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts, “Try Everything” by Shakira, “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, & more! GENRE FOR BEGINNERS : 20 foundational tracks from all major genres including Country, Metal, Dance, K-Pop, Folk & Americana.

20 foundational tracks from all major genres including Country, Metal, Dance, K-Pop, Folk & Americana. GEOGRAPHY FOR BEGINNERS : 20 tracks from markets across the globe selected by local editors to serve as an introduction to music from around the world including Croatia, Brazil, Ireland, Canada, and more.

20 tracks from markets across the globe selected by local editors to serve as an introduction to music from around the world including Croatia, Brazil, Ireland, Canada, and more. DIVE DEEPER : Playlists that serve as an introduction to 90+ sub-genres—from Drill Rap (“Welcome to the Party” by Pop Smoke) to Latin Jazz (“Mambo Gozon” by Tito Puente) to Death Metal (“Slowly We Rot” by Obituary).

Playlists that serve as an introduction to 90+ sub-genres—from Drill Rap (“Welcome to the Party” by Pop Smoke) to Latin Jazz (“Mambo Gozon” by Tito Puente) to Death Metal (“Slowly We Rot” by Obituary). MUSICOLOGY: Playlists that explore how famous instruments—like the Gibson SG guitar, the Fender Rhodes electric piano, and even the cowbell—have been used in music throughout the decades, across all genres. Songs featured in this category include “Dance The Night Away” by Van Halen, “Back In Black” by AC/DC, “All I Do” by Stevie Wonder, and more!

“While music trends change, the foundational sounds highlighted throughout these playlists will continue to shape music for years to come. As listeners, knowing this history builds a deeper appreciation and elevates the connection between artists & fans,” said Tony Gervino, TIDAL’s EVP & and Editor-In-Chief of Programming and Editorial. “Through content like the Music School, we’re doubling down on our mission to put artists and music fans first by creating new ways to listen to and discover new music.”

You can visit TIDAL to learn more.