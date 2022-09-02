The latest Sable Valley Summer compilation is officially out today, featuring 14 new tracks from some of bass music and trap’s hottest rising stars and known names.

Where in the past two volumes, RL Grime has led the compilation with fresh collaborations with Whethan and Montell2099, respectively, this time Vol. 3 starts with “Silo” with Hex Cougar and fknsyd. Frenetic arps and echoing vocals give this collaboration plenty of energy with an underlying sense of, almost, unease.

Other artists on the compilation include a long-awaited collab from Holly and Baauer, their first since “Just Enough” on Holly’s 2020 album, Dark Skies & Holy Grail. ODEA & Squired, VILLA & juuku, Jon Casey & Oddly Godly, and Altare & Davyn round out the collabs, with other solo contributions from Saka, X&G, Congrol Freak, Ivoryghost, LYNY, SSOS, TWONSKi, and REMNANT.exe.

Check out the full compilation below! Tickets to RL Grime Presents Halloween: Dead Space at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles this Halloween season are still available here.

Photo via Rukes.com from AMF