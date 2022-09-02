Earlier this summer, Seven Lions surprised fans by wiping his socials and later revealing he will be releasing his first ever artist album Beyond The Veil this fall. The full-length LP is set for release on Seven Lions’ own Ophelia Records imprint on October 21.

“Call On Me” is dance music leader Seven Lions’ second single from his highly anticipated debut studio album. Filmic, room-filling chords envelop tender lyrics and vocals by Australian singer/songwriter Vancouver Sleep Clinic. Seven Lions merges a more indie and folk sensibility on “Call On Me” – a brief and well-executed departure from the gritty nature of first single “Every Time.”

The new single reveals another glimpse Beyond The Veil, as Seven Lions fans patiently wait for the full-length album to come this fall. Listen below!

Seven Lions North American Tour Dates

Sat, Sept 3, North Coast Music Festival 2022 – Bridgeview, IL

Sun Sept 4, 2022 Electric Zoo Festival 2022 – New York City, NY

Fri, Sept 9, Wildwood Outdoor Education Center – Lacygne, KS

Thur, Sep 15, Imagine Festival – Atlanta, GA

Fri, Sep 16, Vanguard – Orlando, FL

Fri, Sep 23, The Metropolitan NightClub – New Orleans, LA

Sat, Sep 24, Firefly Festival – Dover, DE

Photo via Rukes.com