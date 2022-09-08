Back when Swedish House Mafia first revealed their forthcoming collaboration with IKEA last September, the response from fans was… lukewarm. The timing was definitely awry, as fans expected the announcement to signal the release of “Moth to a Flame” with The Weeknd — which we did eventually get — but instead were met with yet another merchandise collaboration.

A year has passed since then, and the sting has mostly dissipated as the collection officially launches next month, October 2022.

According to the press release, “OBEGRÄNSAD collection, which means ‘unlimited’ in Swedish, targets everyone who values the music experience at home and beyond: music fans, music producers, DJs, and all creators with limited means but unlimited creativity. Development of technology has enabled musical democracy, and the collection aims to support creative pursuits of the many people creating, performing, and enjoying music at home.”

The collection consists of more than 20 smart home furnishing solutions for producing and performing music in the home setup – as well as solutions for listening to music and creating a relaxed atmosphere. The collection includes a record player, LED floor, wall and work lamps, a clock; stands for laptops, tablets, speakers, and records; a desk, two options of shelving units, an armchair, four options of bags, including an accessory, a record and a laptop bag, rug and slippers in two sizes, a throw and a cushion cover.