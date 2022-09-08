ILLENIUM released his fourth, latest album, Fallen Embers, last year. Following the trend of a new album approximately every two years, we’re right on track for the next project to drop next year… and the producer has all but confirmed it’s on its way.

NEW… ALBUM 👀 — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) September 6, 2022

So far in 2022, ILLENIUM has released two singles (not counting his collaborations with Dillon Francis and Said The Sky), “Shivering” with Spiritbox and “All That Really Matters” with Teddy Swims. His next single is out next Friday, Sept 16, with Skylar Grey, “From The Ashes.” This will be the first collaboration between the two.

Photo via Rukes.com