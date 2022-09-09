It’s been almost a decade of NGHTMRE as we’ve known the project. Through plenty of hits and big moments, nothing tops a debut album at the end of the day, and that moment has finally come — DRMVRSE is officially out today.

“I’ve wanted to write an album like this for my entire career! I’m really excited to have had the time to put this much thought and effort into all the details of the album and creating something with a “Hero’s Journey” storyline. DRMVRSE and the upcoming tour and live show are the next step up for all things NGHTMRE. I can’t explain how excited I am to share it with everyone” – NGHTMRE

Collaborations with the likes of Zeds Dead and Tori Levett, SLANDER and Dylan Matthew, Klaxx, Oliver Tree, IDK, and UPSAHL dot the project giving it a healthy dose of variety, and avoiding the curse of a pure dubstep album. With elements of future bass, trap, bass, and some hip hop throughout, the concept of a journey is clearly pronounced.

NGHTMRE recently announced his limited run ‘DRMVRSE Tour’ with state-of-the-art production at select venues. He tested the experience with two larger-than-life ‘Into The DRMVRSE’ events at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in April and at Brooklyn Mirage in New York on July 4. He also has a tenured residency with Tao Group and performs at their multiple Las Vegas venues regularly. Tickets and information for the DRMVRSE Tour can be found HERE.

Listen to DRMVRSE below!

Photo via @pistolpetesphoto

