Yesterday marked the beginning of a new, season-long collaboration between ESPN and Marshmello with a new remix of “Heavy Action,” making the masked artist the first to remix “Heavy Action,” a song originally composed in 1970 and heard for almost 50 years on Monday Night Football.

“Our goal was to take the classic Monday Night Football music and add a contemporary vibe to it,” explained Kevin Wilson, ESPN Creative Music Director. “To get there, we wanted to enlist an artist, a move we have never previously done with a Heavy Action remix.”

Added Marshmello, “Working with ESPN is a dream come true as Monday Night Football and the NFL have been a part of my life ever since I can remember. Having the opportunity to put my own spin on an iconic song that NFL fans everywhere recognize was an amazing opportunity.”

A new twist to this year's 'Heavy Action' Monday Night Football theme song. Chart-topping artist @marshmello remixed it. #MNF pic.twitter.com/K6HjypO3Ar — John R. Manzo (@JohnRManzo) September 13, 2022

In addition to the remix, Marshmello will provide further musical selections to soundtrack multiple Monday Night Football promotions throughout the rest of the season. Already airing across ESPN networks, he picked his forthcoming new single “Grown Man” with Polo G, co-produced by Southside, as the song to narrate the promotional spot surrounding Russell Wilson’s heavily anticipated return to Seattle. Fans can expect to hear more music selections across NFL on ESPN promotional spots at select points throughout the season that will feature artists and tracks capturing the intensity of Monday Night Football, the teams and the matchup. Marshmello joins Drake (2021), DJ Khaled (2020), and Diplo (2019) as ESPN’s season-long music curator for 2022.

“Marshmello is the perfect curator for the fourth year of NFL on ESPN’s aggressive music initiative,” said Curtis Friends, ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing. “Each year, we strive to elevate the Monday Night Football brand with music selections that match the intensity and anticipation the weekly matchup. Marshmello, with his unique DJ style and artistry, will build or find tracks that are simultaneously unexpected and perfect to promote the biggest matchups of Monday Night Football this season.”

Tune in every Monday night to hear more!

Photo via Rukes.com