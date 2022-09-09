One of the biggest NYE festivals in the country returns this year with one of its biggest lineups ever. Decadence NYE in Denver is shaping up to be the all-star Red Rocks festival of the season with nearly 60% of its lineup featuring past headliners like Flume, Porter Robinson, GRiZ, Dillon Francis, Zeds Dead, Ganja White Night, and more.

ENTER TO WIN: 4 VIP 2-Day passes for Decadence 2022 in Colorado

Even though many might equate Denver with bass music, there’s still plenty of other acts to catch like Chris Lake, Kaskade, Tïesto, San Holo, Jai Wolf, and Destructo.

Tickets officially go on sale Wednesday, September 14th at 12PM MDT at DecadenceNYE.com, but Your EDM has teamed up with Global Dance to give away 4 VIP 2-Day passes before the general on-sale begins! All you have to do is enter below for your chance to win.

Photo via Rukes.com