Ahead of his performance at Portola Music Festival in San Francisco and a 3-night run at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Fred again.. has officially announced his next mixtape. Actual Life 3 is out October 28 and the first single, “Danielle (smile on my face),” is out now.

The new single samples “Nice To Have” by 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, thus the song title. It has been updated slightly from when Fred played it during his Boiler Room set, but it still remains one of his most anticipated IDs after “Jungle” and “Turn On The Lights again..”, both of which are already out, and his collaboration with Four Tet and Skrillex, which has yet to be released.

Listen below!

Photo via Theo Batterham