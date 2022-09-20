Jamie xx, as transient as his releases are, just released his second single of the year today, “KIL DEM.” In fact, since his album In Colour in 2015, he’s only released three other original tracks, as well as one remix, one “live remix,” and a club verison of “SeeSaw” from the album.

The new track today makes use of his characteristic minimal and melodic production, combining catchy looped and chopped vocals with a simple melody and rhythm that is an immediate earworm — but more importantly, perhaps, the minimal production leaves it ripe for remixes to fill in the gaps. Not that they need to be filled in the first place.

You can catch Jamie xx live this weekend at Forest Hills Stadium in New York and at Portola Festival in San Francisco, then the Hollywood Bowl at the end of the month.