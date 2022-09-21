This past weekend, Gordo, pka Carnage, played a headline set at Ministry of Sound and decided to keep going past his allotted set time, cutting the sets of two DJs after him. After Waze shared his experience from the set on Twitter, without mentioning Gordo by name initially, it didn’t take long for social media to put two and two together.

Yesterday afternoon, Gordo released a statement explaining his side of the story, stating that he’s been doing sets ranging from “3 hours to 10 hours to give my fans the best show experience possible.” He wrote that the promoters and management told him that his set time was flexible and “there would be a closer on stand by if I wanted to end early.”

From the statements made by Waze and Essel, this was not communicated to them in the same fashion

Gordo offered to add the two of them to his future shows, though neither artist has yet to publicly take him up on his offer.

Photo via Rukes.com