This past weekend, ILLENIUM debuted some new music with Nurko, remixing “Golden Hour” by JVKE.

While it would be great to have a headline saying it was his first remix in years, he actually just released a remix for the legendary Nirvana just earlier this year. So, second in a while will have to suffice. Still, ILLENIUM remixes are very rare and they never fail.

Check out the short clip below and stay tuned for the official release!

Photo by Alive Coverage/Sipa USA