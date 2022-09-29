Avicii’s genius is in good hands for the foreseeable future, as his family has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the same company that helped the Bergling family open the interactive tribute museum in Stockholm, “Avicii Experience,” back in February.

Writes Variety:

Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, commented: “Pophouse has presented a concrete concept and proposal for the long-term care and development of Tim’s musical heritage. Through this deal, we are also securing the Tim Bergling Foundation’s long-term finances, creating opportunity to act decisively on the Foundation’s commitments to supporting such important issues as mental health and well-being of young people. Working with the Tim Bergling Foundation is a full-time commitment for us. The foundation has only been running for a few years and much needs to be done for a long time to come.”

According to Pophouse CEO Per Sundin (who first signed Avicii to Universal Sweden in 2010 as CEO of that company), “Tim was not only one of the world’s best DJs, he was an extremely productive genius who always went his own way, mixing genres, challenging conventions and creating music history. I followed his whole journey, and it is with honour and pride that I and the entire Pophouse company, together with the Bergling family, will nurture and introduce his music to new generations of listeners in all parts of the world.”

Pophouse was formed in 2014 by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson as a venture when the company created the ABBA Museum in Stockholm.

Photo via Sean Erikkson