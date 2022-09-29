Zeds Dead already dropped six new singles this year before they recently hopped in the Spotify studio and cooked up a couple new ones, and for that we are eternally grateful.

“Rude Boy” was originally released in 2010, and it was the duo’s “first, official release,” something I didn’t really even realize. All their tracks before then were just exceptional remixes, like their legendary “Eyes on Fire” remix which came out in 2007. “Miraculously,” as DC and Hooks put it, they were able to find the stems and create this updated drum & bass version for 2022.

In addition, they dropped a fresh cover of Bach’s “Fugue in D minor” (originally released in the 1700s, for those curious). Wonderful staccato chords punctuate the classical melody and rhythm with punchy drums and a more atmospheric touch, to boot.

Check out both tracks below!

