After taking two years off from Bangers, GRiZ is back with the seventh installment in his EP series with three fresh bangers. Since the first Bangers EP in 2019, he has dropped 17 creative tunes that deviate from his usual, highly-instrumental work and focus more on the heavy side of his live shows. With [7], that total climbs to twenty.

The 3-track EP features new tracks “Laser Fire” and “MEGAZORD,” the latter of which features collaborator ProbCause who has become a full time touring member of the GRiZ live show. ProbCause also features on the previously-released single “Skydive,” along with Chrishira Perrier.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for BUKU