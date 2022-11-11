It’s been a couple of years since Kygo last released an album, 2020’s Golden Hour. Today, without more warning than him tweeting yesterday he had a “surprise coming at midnight,” he dropped his new 14-track album, Thrill Of The Chase.

“Thrill Of The Chase is a collection of songs I worked on over the last two years that started during COVID and ended with sessions in Los Angeles,” says Kygo of the release. “I’ve had the chance to play or tease the unreleased music throughout the year at shows and the feedback was unbelievable. A few of the songs on Thrill Of The Chase are different from anything I’ve ever made in the past and I’m really excited for everyone to finally hear the album in its entirety.”

Thankfully, there are some new songs on the album so it isn’t just a full compilation of previously released songs. Six out of the fourteen are new, including collaborations with Lukas Graham and Emily Warren. Other previously released songs include collaborations with X Ambassadors, James Gillespie, Dean Lewis, and others.

Listen to Thrill Of The Chase out now below!

Photo via Johannes Lovund