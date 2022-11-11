Hailing from New York, multi-faceted, Billboard-charting artist and multi-instrumentalist, DOMENICO, is a force within the music scene, producing and performing on records for legendary artists such as John Legend, My Chemical Romance, Bingo Players, and Tiësto. As a talented vocalist, songwriter, musician, and artist, DOMENICO continues to break barriers with his work. He founded the non-profit, Real World Academy, which serves as a mentorship vessel to encourage young people to follow their dreams. In 2017, he was nominated as one of the youngest speakers ever to give a TEDx Talk on the subject. Since its formation, Real World Academy has mentored hundreds of students across the United States in designing their future.

“My ultimate goal as an artist is to provide the scaffolding for the next generation of creatives to feel confident pursuing a career that aligns with their passions. That was the idea in starting Real World Academy.” – DOMENICO

Now, he’s launched a new and exciting project, Prince Street Bodega. A four-member group, consisting of DOMENICO, Black Caviar, and Rion S, Prince Street Bodega, recently made their debut with their infectious single, “Contagious”. It’s disco house at its finest, seemingly taking you back in time to the Soul Train era where funky grooves of Disco were at its apex. These three masterfully weave a 2022 spin on this classic sound, creating a timeless single that only leaves you wanting more.

“I think that most music fans, including myself, are desperate for positive vibrations in the midst of so much negativity in today’s zeitgeist. I think the boys from PSB helped bring that out in me as an artist and I hope this album does the same for everyone.” – DOMENICO

Listen below!