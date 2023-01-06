It’s been a hell of a week for Skrillex, starting things off Sunday with a huge teaser showing off around a dozen unreleased tracks and teasing what is more than likely two albums coming in 2023. Just a couple days later, he finally released the highly-anticipated “Rumble” with Fred again.. and Flowdan. In the same breath, he announced yet another single would be dropping the next day (yesterday), “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd.

After previewing the song on his Instagram this week, “Way Back” featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd has now become available for the public to hear. With all three artists having garnered a reputation for shattering musical expectations within their own genres, it only makes sense that this collaboration is as eclectic and entertaining as previous work that their fan bases have come to love.

Sonically, it shares some similarities with his collaboration on 100 gecs’ “Torture Me” in the way the rhythm and vocals are produced. It’s sort of drum & bass means chiptune with the unique Skrillex flair that you can especially hear in the drums.

Listen below!

Photo by Marilyn Hue