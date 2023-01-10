2023 is already off to a great start with a new deadmau5 single, the Kx5 album incoming, and now we’ve got the official release of We Are Friends, Vol. 11 as well as mau5trap radio Ep 223 featuring the label’s end of year annual mix ’22. In total, that’s about 4 hours of listening content in just 10 days since the year started.

WAF11 features 26 songs in total, nearing two hours of music from the likes of deadmau5 himself, as well as LUPA, Bensley, Raito, EDDIE, Speaker Honey, ASHE, Who’s John, Maison Ware, and more.

If a mix is more your style, you can hear many of these songs in mau5trap radio ep 223.

Check them both out below!

Photo via Rukes.com