Last year, ACRAZE finally dropped “Believe” with Goodboys, his anticipated follow-up to the global smash hit, “Do It To It.” As we wrote in our review when it finally released, we were pleased that he avoided the “replicated lightning in a bottle” route and went a bit more melodic rather than club-focused.

Luckily, if you were missing the club sound, Galantis has a new remix out today exactly for that purpose. The energy is turned up to 10 and the vocals from Goodboys shine even brighter with the poppy synths and bouncy rhythm.

Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com