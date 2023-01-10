This year’s Bonnaroo lineup just dropped and it’s looking pretty, pretty nice.

Among the EDM acts, Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger headline Thursday night, typically the “soft open” for the main festival weekend though no less important.

GRiZ, Subtronics, Peekaboo, Apashe, Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b Sub Docta and NotLö are handling Friday with Kendrick Lamar headlining. On Saturday, Odesza takes the headline slot with Louis The Child, STS9, Big Wild, Bob Moses, Elderbrook, Walker & Royce, and Giolì & Assia.

The final day of the festival sees Alesso, Jauz, MK, Wax Motif, and Rome in Silver closing things out.

Of course, that doesn’t even mention the hundred other acts on the lineup like Foo Fighters, Paramore, Vulfpeck, Portugal. The Man, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Korn, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sheryl Crow, Girl in Red, and more.

Early access sale begins this Thursday, January 12, at 10am CT. See the full lineup and sign up for early access at the link below.

BONNAROO 2023 ✌️🌈 SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!⁣

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Life Is Beautiful