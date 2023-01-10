We thought Monday, we thought Tuesday… apparently the lineup was stuck in drafts. Coachella has announced its 2023 lineup with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean tapped as headliners for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. Also coming back to the desert for the first time since 2016 will be Calvin Harris, making him the biggest EDM act on the lineup, billing-wise, for the festival.

Other notable EDM acts include The Chemical Brothers and TESTPILOT on Friday, as well as Alison Wonderland’s Whyte Fang project. Saturday features the first Coachella appearance of Eric Prydz presents HOLO, as well as a rare appearance by Underworld. Saturday also features Chromeo, Mura Masa, Jaeji, and Marc Rebillet, who technically isn’t “EDM,” but we’ve claimed him nonetheless.

Sunday rounds things out with Porter Robinson, Fisher, Christ Lake, Jai Paul and Jai Wolf, Boris Brejcha, 2manydjs, Big Wild, Gordo, Cassian, and LP Giobbi, making it one of the more stacked days for dance music.

Register now for access to passes at http://coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.

Photo courtesy of Coachella