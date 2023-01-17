Diplo began releasing music as Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, his alt-country project, back in 2019 beginning with “So Long” featuring Cam. Since then, he’s released a full album with collaborators including Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown, Julia Michaels, Ben Burgess, and more, and also played Stagecoach Festival.

This past Friday, Diplo returned a new track, “Wasted,” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, and an accompanying video directed by long-time collaborator Austin Peters, who directed the documentary Give Me Future about Major Lazer’s historic 2016 concert that drew 400,000 fans to Havana, Cuba.

“Wasted” marks Diplo’s first new country music since 2020’s debut album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. Additionally, Diplo will bring Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time, returning this year for his annual “Late Night in Palomino” festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, throughout the weekend.

Check out the video for “Wasted” below.

Photo credit: Aidan Cullen