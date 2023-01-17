ILLENIUM has just announced his fifth album will be dropping this year, April 28. ILLENIUM will be his self-titled album, something of a milestone for many artists, or sometimes their debut. Through the years, since his first album in 2016, he’s continued to evolve his sound and now we’re going to get something pretty special.

“To me, a self titled album is the core sound of who I am,” ILLENIUM wrote in a post announcing the release. “I see this album and itss story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh. It’s made to be played live, with a band, and we’re bringing it on a world tour this summer/fall. I’ll announce tour dates later this week! Thank you all so so so much for your love and continued support and for letting me create whatever I want. Can’t waitttt!!”

Stay tuned for more info as it comes.

My fifth album titled “ILLENIUM” is coming 4/28/23!!!! To me, a self titled album is the core sound of who I am. I see this album and it’s story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh. pic.twitter.com/84Jbcl8izY — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) January 17, 2023

Photo via Rukes.com