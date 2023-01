Electronic music fans in London and the UK are about to be blessed this coming August as legends Aphex Twin and Bonobo are set to co-headline Field Day at in Victoria Park on August 19.

Aphex Twin and Bonobo will co-headline the one-day festival, along with support from Arca, Fever Ray, Jon Hopkins, Moderat, SBTRKT, TSHA (live), and more. This will be Aphex Twin’s first live performance since 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th via Ticketmaster.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns