Elements Music & Arts Festival, the Northeast’s premier boutique festival experience, has announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 edition … and it’s a doozy. Skrillex continues his NA festival tour with an appearance at Elements this year, along with a DJ set from Porter Robinson following the Nurture live finale at Coachella this April, plus sets from John Summit, Ganja White Night, Subtronics, Chris Lake, and two more yet-to-be-revealed headliners.

Long Pond proved to be the perfect new home for the revered Elements community in 2022, welcoming revelers to its magical fields and immersive forest landscapes. Quickly becoming a celebrated prodigal home for the long-running event, the location is one of the Northeast’s most unique venues, a clear capitulation of the imaginative feeling Elements has become known for amidst its dedicated community.

Lovers of live electronic music will feel right at home with performances on deck from Elderbrook and East Coast funk-jam icons Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Those seeking out heavier electronic strains of dance are in for a treat with appearances by LSDREAM, TOKiMONSTA, and Mersiv, Peekaboo, Level Up, Zingara, and Of The Trees.

The four primary stages of the festival are aptly named to each represent one of the key elements that define not only the event’s experience, but the very fabric of the natural world it celebrates. Fire is the home for thrill-seekers who thrive off moments of spontaneous fun, while Earth presents a psychedelic paradise of neon trees, galactic mushrooms, and airborne jellyfish. Air offers a temple of melodies tucked deep in the forest, while the sunshine playground known as Water is where acrobats, pirates, and clowns are ever abounding and swimsuits are heavily encouraged.

Tier One GA and VIP passes are currently on sale through the official Elements Festival website, with a price increase coming soon for Tier Two tickets. Both ticket types are moving quickly and are on track to sell out. Fans can also purchase passes with an initial deposit and pay the rest after, which is $47 for GA passes and $62 for VIP. Thursday early arrival passes can also be purchased, which allows attendees to beat the rush and celebrate the beginning of the festival with an exclusive pre-party with secret headliners. Elements also offers a variety of options related to accommodations, which range from car camping to on-site glamping, nearby hotels, and preset RVs and tents for those seeking an elevated experience.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Elements