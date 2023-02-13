Since Brownies and Lemonade debuted their DNBNL concept in 2021 with Netsky, the brand has been stalwart in bringing out some of the top artists in the genre including Dimension, Sub Focus, Kill The Noise, Chase & Status, and more. Most of these shows have taken place at 1720 in Los Angeles, but with the latest show announcement today, the brand reaches peak status.

DNBNL will officially bring DnB to D&B as the show is going down at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood this Wednesday. This particular location (we’re not sure of every Dave & Buster’s in the nation) already features a DJ booth with CDJs and plenty of floor space, but we’re still curious to see how the whole space will accommodate a crowd there for the music rather than the games. Although, Wednesday (at least at this location) is typically half-off games day, so if they’re still available, it should be a great night no matter what.

Tickets are available now via the link in the tweet below! If you’re curious who’s playing, you might find some clues in the replies.