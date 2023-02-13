When we were coming up with the list for our Artists To Watch in 2023, Matt Barri was the first name that we added. Though he didn’t end up as the featured artist for the list this year, his unique and raw sound has left us craving more. Finally, we have the first taste of his debut EP due out later this year, The Only Way Out Is Up.

“Everything to Me” is, simply put, absolutely stunning. Lyrically, arrangement, production, melodically, it hits every single mark in the checklist. When people talk about putting your best foot forward, or starting off with a bang, this is the picture they use in the textbook, metaphorically speaking.

For as long as I’ve been writing these past nine years, there are some songs where no matter what I say, it cannot do the song justice. Listen for yourself now before it’s available on all streaming platforms tomorrow.