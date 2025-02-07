Dark Mode Light Mode
CMC & Silenta unleash scintillating house single ‘You Make Me Feel’ 

February 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
CMC & Silenta / Courtesy PR

German duo CMC & Silenta unveiled their latest masterpiece ‘You Make Me Feel’, a disco-inspired house track laced with a magnetic energy and atmosphere. 

Released on Roca Records, the single carefully balances a high-octane rhythm with a refined, yet enthralling melody. Along with an inescapable groove, it’s funky and extraordinarily infectious, with a catchy vocal by Terra Diamond, heavyweight bassline, and an enthralling fluctuating rhythm. 

CMC & Silenta’s sound draws influence from hip hop and Germany’s rich electronic music landscape. The pair are renowned for their distinct take on electronic music which merges full-bodied soundscapes with thrilling highs and lows, while still holding an underground appeal. 

Stream ‘You Make Me Feel’ below:

 

Follow CMC & Silenta:

WebsiteSpotifySoundCloudInstagram – Facebook Bandcamp

February 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

