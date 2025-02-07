CMC & Silenta unleash scintillating house single ‘You Make Me Feel’ 

German duo CMC & Silenta unveiled their latest masterpiece ‘You Make Me Feel’, a disco-inspired house track laced with a magnetic energy and atmosphere.

Released on Roca Records, the single carefully balances a high-octane rhythm with a refined, yet enthralling melody. Along with an inescapable groove, it’s funky and extraordinarily infectious, with a catchy vocal by Terra Diamond, heavyweight bassline, and an enthralling fluctuating rhythm.

CMC & Silenta’s sound draws influence from hip hop and Germany’s rich electronic music landscape. The pair are renowned for their distinct take on electronic music which merges full-bodied soundscapes with thrilling highs and lows, while still holding an underground appeal.

Stream ‘You Make Me Feel’ below:

Follow CMC & Silenta:

Website – Spotify – SoundCloud – Instagram – Facebook – Bandcamp