Sam Macdonald and Absolute Zero unleash compelling single ‘Nobody Else But You’

Award winning UK-based producer Sam Macdonald joined forces with rapidly rising producer Absolute Zero on a magnificent remix of the Evelyn Bates hit ‘Nobody Else But You’. Released on 8 February, the dazzling track merges Nu Disco and Future House in a groundbreaking manner.

‘Nobody Else But You’ intricately exhibits elements of funk and disco through the innovative use of live bass, strings and intriguing guitar licks. The reimagined track is a high-octane odyssey featuring sweltering vocals that brilliantly hold their own against the backdrop of the pristine production.

The synergy between Absolute Zero and Sam Macdonald is palpable throughout the track, as Sam’s distinct take on nu-disco intertwines seamlessly with Absolute Zero’s trademark heavyweight soundscape.

