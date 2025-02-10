Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
CMC & Silenta unleash scintillating house single ‘You Make Me Feel’ 
Sam Macdonald and Absolute Zero unleash compelling single ‘Nobody Else But You’
InteliDey talks new single 'I Don't Think', AI & drops exclusive mix! [Interview]

Sam Macdonald and Absolute Zero unleash compelling single ‘Nobody Else But You’

February 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Sam Macdonald / Courtesy PR

Award winning UK-based producer Sam Macdonald joined forces with rapidly rising producer Absolute Zero on a magnificent remix of the Evelyn Bates hit ‘Nobody Else But You’. Released on 8 February, the dazzling track merges Nu Disco and Future House in a groundbreaking manner.

‘Nobody Else But You’ intricately exhibits elements of funk and disco through the innovative use of live bass, strings and intriguing guitar licks. The reimagined track is a high-octane odyssey featuring sweltering vocals that brilliantly hold their own against the backdrop of the pristine production. 

The synergy between Absolute Zero and Sam Macdonald is palpable throughout the track, as Sam’s distinct take on nu-disco intertwines seamlessly with Absolute Zero’s trademark heavyweight soundscape. 

Advertisement

Stream ‘Nobody But You’ below: 

Follow Sam Macdonald:

WebsiteSpotifySoundCloudInstagramFacebook

Follow Absolute Zero:

WebsiteSpotifyInstagramSoundCloud

February 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

CMC & Silenta unleash scintillating house single ‘You Make Me Feel’ 

February 7, 2025
Next Post

InteliDey talks new single 'I Don't Think', AI & drops exclusive mix! [Interview]

February 10, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You