Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Steve Angello and Modern Tales gear up to release ‘Darkness In Me’ this Friday
Skrillex personally emails fans a new track

Skrillex personally emails fans a new track

February 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Skrillex / Facebook

Skrillex surprised his listeners with an unreleased track via email yesterday! The 60 second clip, which sounds like it could be a snippet of a longer track, features serene, hypnotising vocals and delicate synths along with a soothing melody.

On his X account, the dubstep stalwart reminded his followers to share their email addresses just before he personally emailed the track; “I’m going to send an email out in the next hour for anyone who sent me their addresses … you can still send your email address here”. He then followed up by mentioning that he never had control over his email account before, but will manage it going forward;I’ve got control of my website/ email address now, so I can start sending stuff any time I want!” 

The single titled ‘Bibi’s Tower’, has revived speculation about a forthcoming album, as well as a potential collaboration with Bibi Bourelly who he worked with in 2023.

Advertisement

Follow Skrillex:

SpotifyXInstagramTikTokFacebook

February 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Steve Angello and Modern Tales gear up to release ‘Darkness In Me’ this Friday

February 12, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You