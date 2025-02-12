Skrillex personally emails fans a new track

Skrillex surprised his listeners with an unreleased track via email yesterday! The 60 second clip, which sounds like it could be a snippet of a longer track, features serene, hypnotising vocals and delicate synths along with a soothing melody.

On his X account, the dubstep stalwart reminded his followers to share their email addresses just before he personally emailed the track; “I’m going to send an email out in the next hour for anyone who sent me their addresses … you can still send your email address here”. He then followed up by mentioning that he never had control over his email account before, but will manage it going forward; “I’ve got control of my website/ email address now, so I can start sending stuff any time I want!”

The single titled ‘Bibi’s Tower’, has revived speculation about a forthcoming album, as well as a potential collaboration with Bibi Bourelly who he worked with in 2023.

