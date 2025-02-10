InteliDey talks new single ‘I Don’t Think’, AI & drops exclusive mix! [Interview]

We caught up with emerging EDM producer InteliDey, who released a stellar track titled ‘I Don’t Think’ on February 7th. The provoking single marks the beginning of a new sub-genre created by InteliDey, dubbed Infinity Wave, which merges the intensity of Future Rave with Melodic Techno’s deep basslines, and the emotional resonance of Progressive House.

In the interview, InteliDey breaks down the inspiration behind Infinity Wave, he reveals what inspires him outside of music and shares an exclusive 1 hour mix below!

Hey InteliDey! Welcome to YourEDM, we’re so happy to have you 🙂

Could you tell us what is your earliest musical memory?

One of my earliest musical memories was when I was a kid in Kolkata, India, and my parents introduced me to Bollywood film scores and Indian classical music. I was fascinated by how music could tell a story with or without words. Later, during my teenage years when I discovered electronic music through David Guetta, Deadmau5, and Armin van Buuren, it was a revelation. That fusion of rhythm, melody, and technology completely captivated me.

When you compose and produce tracks, do you make music for yourself or do you make it with others in mind?

I try to balance, but at the end of the day, I usually end up making music for myself as it has been my best friend since my childhood. Music has always remained by my side, through thick and thin. I make music that excites me first because I believe that if I’m not emotionally connected to a track, the audience won’t be either. At the same time, I think about how my music will be received by people who love the genres I blend—Future Rave, Melodic Techno, and Progressive House. Infinity Wave was created with the idea that there are listeners out there, like me (it can’t be just be alone), who crave evolving soundscapes that aren’t repetitive but instead take them on a journey.

With your latest release ‘I Don’t Think’, you created a brand-new genre titled Infinity Wave. Can you tell us a bit more about what sparked the creation of this genre?

I’ve always been inspired by artists like David Guetta & MORTEN’s Future Rave, Anyma & Argy’s Melodic Techno, and Deadmau5’s emotive storytelling. As someone with ADHD, I get bored quickly with tracks that stay too static, so I wanted to create a genre that constantly evolves, surprises, and keeps the energy flowing.

Infinity Wave blends the driving intensity of Future Rave, the deep, rolling basslines of Melodic Techno, and the emotional progressions of Progressive House. The idea came from both AI-driven music trend analysis and my personal creative instincts—I used AI to study what’s shaping the future of EDM, but I handcrafted the actual production in FL Studio to keep the human touch alive.

Stream ‘I Don’t Think’ below:

Aside from being a producer, you’re also an AI Scientist and Data Science lecturer. What’s your take on AI in the music industry, particularly when it comes to music production?

AI is a powerful tool, but it shouldn’t replace human creativity—it should enhance it. I initially experimented with AI-generated music and have been known as a pioneer in AI music production, but I quickly realised that while AI can analyse trends, suggest harmonies, and structure loops, it lacks true artistic intent. Music isn’t just about patterns; it’s about emotion, unpredictability, and storytelling—things that AI struggles with.

That’s why, for ‘I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)’, I stepped away from AI-generated composition and focused entirely on manual production using DAWs like FL Studio. AI helped me understand where electronic music is evolving, but the soul of the track comes from human experience and intuition.

‘I Don’t Think’ addresses quite a poignant subject related to AI gaining more autonomy. How important is it to you that your music carries a valuable message?

For me, music isn’t just about sound—it’s about sparking conversations. ‘I Don’t Think’ explores the paradox of AI dependency—how we create technology to make life easier but, in doing so, we often become reliant on it.

The lyrics—“I don’t think you’re gonna set me free, just the way I want it… I don’t think you’re gonna care for me, just the way I need it”—can be interpreted as AI speaking to its creators or humans questioning their reliance on machines. It’s a reflection of our evolving relationship with technology, and as an AI researcher, this is something I think about a lot.

What is your favourite part of the creative/production process?

I love sound design and arrangement—building layers, tweaking synths, and sculpting the perfect drop. But my absolute favourite moment is the key change at 3:19 in ‘I Don’t Think’. I took inspiration from Deadmau5’s melodic transitions, and that shift completely transforms the track’s energy. Seeing people react to it is one of the most rewarding experiences.

How do you separate yourself from other artists and producers right now?

I think my background in AI and technology gives me a unique perspective on music. While a lot of producers stick to one style, I focus on innovation—both in sound design and concept. With Infinity Wave, I’ve created a new sub-genre that pushes EDM forward, and I’m constantly experimenting with how music can evolve dynamically.

Also, I don’t just create music for clubs—I create music that tells a story and challenges ideas. That balance of big-room energy and intellectual depth is what defines me as an artist.

What’s the weirdest or most amazing reaction you’ve had to your music?

A fan once messaged me saying that they felt like they were “experiencing synaesthesia” while listening to ‘I Don’t Think’—as if they could “see” the sound waves shifting and evolving. That was wild because I design my tracks to feel immersive and evolving, so hearing that my music had that kind of impact was incredible.

What inspires you outside of music?

Technology, psychology, and human behaviour. As someone with ADHD, I find myself diving into different subjects constantly—whether it’s deep AI ethics debates, neuroscience, or sci-fi storytelling. All of that influences how I approach music. I also love cinema—Christopher Nolan’s non-linear storytelling and Hans Zimmer’s dynamic scores have definitely shaped my way of structuring music.

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future?

Right now, I’m expanding the Infinity Wave movement—working on new tracks, collaborations, and even live show concepts that fully immerse audiences in this evolving soundscape. I also plan to develop an AI tool that helps producers analyse music trends while keeping human creativity at the centre.

There’s also a remix project in the works for ‘I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)’, where I’m inviting other producers to reinterpret the track in their own styles. 2025 is going to be huge, and I can’t wait to share more!

Listen to InteliDey’s exclusive mix for YourEDM below:

Tracklist:

Clock_Intro (sample)

InteliDey – Wild (Infinity Wave) (Unreleased)

Swedish House Mafia, Niki & The Dove, Francis Mercier – Lioness (Francis Mercier Remix (Extended Mix))

Argy, Swedish House Mafia, Niki & The Dove – Lioness (Argy Remix)

InteliDey – Ignite (Chaos Instrumental)

InteliDey – I Don’t Think (Infinity Wave)

Armin van Buuren, Omnia – Love (Extended Mix)

deadmau5 – Strobe (Victor Ruiz Remix)

Shadow Mist – Allure of Darkness (Original Mix)

Zafrir – En Den Dino (Original Mix)

Miss Monique – Bloom At Night (Extended Mix)

Argy, Baset – Sierra (Extended Version)

PARISI, Clementine Douglas – Rain (Extended)

Gustavo Bravetti – Babel (Bravetti Extended Club Remix)

Argy, Goom Gum – Pantheon (Extended Mix)

Tyoz, Korolova, MotherEarth – Nightshapes (Extended Mix)

Ellie Goulding, Anyma (ofc) – Hypnotized (Original Mix)

Armin van Buuren, John Christian – All Night (Extended Mix)

Sian, Sacha Robotti, Third Culture (USA) – Haze (Original Mix)

