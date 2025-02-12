Steve Angello and Modern Tales gear up to release ‘Darkness In Me’ this Friday

EDM legend Steve Angello revealed the release date on social media for his eagerly awaited collaboration with Modern Tales, titled ‘Darkness In Me’. Dropping on Friday, 14 February, the revered Swedish DJ and producer continues to stay the course with his unwavering performance and release schedule.

Premiering the song back in November 2024 during his first solo BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in over a decade, ‘Darkness In Me’ is the first of two new tracks he’s set to release in 2025! The track has a synth-heavy feel and is brought to life by the brooding vocals and rich melodies. The collaboration with Modern Tales adds an evocative layer of intensity to the track, with the swiftly rising electronic duo playing a key role in shaping this standout hit.

