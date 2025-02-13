Burning Man announces new tiered ticketing system

Burning Man recently announced a new tiered ticketing system for their 2025 edition, with prices ranging from $550 to $3000.

Tickets for the Nevada-based festival went on sale yesterday, February 12th. Individuals who registered have the option to contribute more towards their tickets, which will help fund the Ticket Aid program, offering lower-cost passes, as well as ‘Honoraria’ art grants, and support for essential operational costs in Black Rock City.

The ticket tiers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, Burning Man‘s Ticket Aid program will provide a limited number of $225 tickets for those who would like to join in on the fun, but don’t have the means. The Ticket Aid program opens on 19 February at 12pm PST. For more information on the ticketing tiers head to the Burning Man website HERE.

The festival is set to take place from 24 August until 1 September, at Nevada’s infamous Black Rock Desert.

Last year, Burning Man was awash with controversy as they requested donations from the public, due to a shortfall of millions of dollars from the 2024 festival. For more on that, click HERE!

