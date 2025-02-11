Dark Mode Light Mode
InteliDey talks new single 'I Don't Think', AI & drops exclusive mix! [Interview]
Fresh Powder drop heavyweight tech house single ‘Passin Me By’ 
Bass music connoisseurs Doctor P & Flux Pavilion unleash unapologetic anthem ‘WDGAF’ ahead of forthcoming album

Fresh Powder drop heavyweight tech house single ‘Passin Me By’ 

February 11, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Fresh Powder / Courtesy PR

Rapidly rising EDM duo Fresh Powder unleashed another hot and heavy banger on January 17th.

‘Passin Me By’ showcases the pair’s dynamism and trademark energy. The single builds on the momentum of their previous hit releases such as their reimagining of Billie Elish’s track ‘CHIHIRO’, their original productions such as ‘Drunk’ featuring Lana Scolaro and Lucid Dreams’.

‘Passin Me By’ marks an incredibly powerful start to the year for Fresh Powder. The track features their trademark groove-infused textures, a hair-raising beat and unforgettable rhythm.

Aside from the release of ‘Passin Me By’, Fresh Powder recently performed at Groove Cruise Miami too, setting the foundation for a remarkable year for the duo!

Stream ‘Passin Me By’ below:  

Follow Fresh Powder:

SpotifyInstagramBeatport  

February 11, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

