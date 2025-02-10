Obsidian Cane and Gizella unveil breathtaking DnB single ‘Never Change’

Obsidian Cane and Gizella are two musical icons who created a spectacular Drum and Bass track titled ‘Never Change’, released on 31 January via Reset Records.

London-based producer Obsidian Cane a music technology graduate who has over two decades of experience in the industry. Renowned for his trademark fusion of electronic music with R&B, Hip Hop and Funk, he has produced for artists signed to the likes of EMI and Warner‬ Bros, while he’s also produced music for tv shows on Channel 4,‬ BBC 1 and BBC 2. After working in the industry for twenty years, he decided to quit, but made a return eight years later and crossed paths with Gizella.

A notable and powerful vocalist, Gizella emerged onto the UK underground scene in 1998 with the vinyl release of ‘Express Yourself’ on P.I.M.P Records. Since then, she has continued to evolve across a range of genres including EDM, Hip hop and Drum and Bass. Additionally, she’s worked with the likes of Korostyle, Juleunique and Mizimo.

‘Never Change’ is a sumptuous drum and bass track that’s dripping with nostalgia and sincerity. Gizella’s comforting, and silken vocals hold the essence of a warm ray of sunlight caressing the skin on a cold day. The vocals, compounded with Obsidian Cane’s immaculate and intentional production make this a truly formidable pair. The drum-work and sound design are awe-inspiring, and although the track has a retro undertone to it, it’s still as relevant and powerful as ever!

