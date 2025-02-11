Bass music connoisseurs Doctor P & Flux Pavilion unleash unapologetic anthem ‘WDGAF’ ahead of collaborative album

Circus Records founders and bass music luminaries Doctor P and Flux Pavilion unveiled a gargantuan single titled ‘WDGAF’ from their upcoming album.

The pair, who have been friends for 23 years, are set to release their debut collaborative album on 27 March via Circus Records, just before their highly anticipated set at Ultra Music Festival on 30 March.

They’ve been in the studio for 18 months working on their 15-track dubstep album, which will undoubtedly be one of the biggest releases this year! Each week, until the album officially drops, they’ll release a single from the album. ‘WDGAF’ kicked off the release of their series of singles on 6 February, and forms a central role within the album’s overall theme.

Speaking more on the album’s theme Doctor P shared; “the central thesis of the album (not caring what people think of the music, just making it)”, while Flux Pavilion added “a timeless statement that echoes through the ages. Sometimes I think it’s good to get to the heart of something as quickly as possible, this track was the first one we wrote and set the tone for the rest of the album.”

From the first beat, ‘WDGAF’ puts the listener in a chokehold. Its seething synths along with the unpredictable bassline and chaotic, yet enticing rhythm, make it a profoundly refreshing take on dubstep. The track screams rebellion, owning who you are and living unapologetically no matter what life throws at you.

Stream ‘WDGAF’ below:

Pre-save the album

Doctor P’s upcoming tour dates:

30 March – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival (b2b with Flux Pavilion)

4 April – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

5 April – St Louis MO – Mississippi Underground

6 July – Lommel, Belgium – Rampage Open Air (b2b with Flux Pavilion)

Flux Pavilion’s upcoming tour dates:

9 February – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

8 March – Los Angeles, CA – Torch

13 March – Las Vegas, NV – Substance

14 March – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

15 March – San Diego, CA – Bloom

21 March – Dallas, TX – Stereo Live

22 March – Atlanta, GA – Believe Music Hall

30 March – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival (b2b with Doctor P)

19 Apr – Villeurbanne, France – Reperkusound

7 June – Cadott, WI – Force Fields

6 July – Lommel, Belgium – Rampage Open Air (b2b with Doctor P)

