EDM prodigy Dario Di Bona shares stellar debut single ‘Jaded’

Dario Di Bona is the 13-year-old taking the EDM world by storm with his astounding DJing. Now, his taking his career to the next level with the release of his debut single ‘Jaded’, via Tankfloor/Warner Music. He currently has over 70 million views on Instagram and 10 million on Facebook, while the release of ‘Jaded’ is guaranteed to further his rapidly rising momentum.

The magical track features elements of afro house, house and tinctures of EDM. It showcases Dario’s pristine technical ability and artistic vision. The vocals are absolutely stunning, and ooze emotion, warmth and passion.

Stream ‘Jaded’ below:

Dario’s love for electronic music began at the tender age of four where a trip to Ibiza inspired his curiosity for DJing. At just seven-years-old, Dario had already performed to a crowd of 1000 people at an Italian beach club, and at eight-years-old he debuted in Dubai. His DJ set in Venice went viral, racking up millions of views marking him as one to keep a close eye on. In 2024, his performance at the Ibiza Global Festival received support from David Guetta who shared a video of his set.

