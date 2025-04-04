MOGUAI and DHALI collaborate on celebratory single ‘Rest Of Your Life’

Electronic music stalwart MOGUAI teamed up with emerging icon DHALI on the breathtaking track, ‘Rest Of Your Life’, released via the 23HOURS and PUNX imprints. The single also features the remarkable vocals of Dominic Neill, while co-production credits go to Marc Moon.

‘Rest Of Your Life’ draws influence from Afro House, and its distinct moving synths and profound lyrics. The track touches on themes of living in the present, being mindful, and taking risks, no matter how frightening it may seem.

The groundwork for the single was laid by DHALI during a creative session at Amsterdam Dance Event, while the final product was birthed in MOGUAI’s studio after months of back and forth between the two artists. With its captivating rhythm and enlightening energy, ‘Rest Of Your Life’ is sure to dominate dancefloors, and capture the hearts of its listeners.

Stream ‘Rest Of Your Life’ below:

Commenting on the track, MOGUAI shared; “this track is about embracing the unknown, living in the moment, and celebrating life. We wanted to create something that moves both the heart and the dancefloor.” MOGUAI is known for his involvement in the early 90’s underground raves, and his performance at the Berlin Love Parade where he played for 750,000 people. He’s also collaborated with the likes of Fatboy Slim, Sebastian Ingrosso and Kaskade to name a few.

DHALI has cemented a reputation for his club-ready beats and Afro-house inspired rhythms. He’s also garnered a whopping 40 million streams since signing to the 23HOURS roster. DHALI adds, “music speaks louder than words, and ‘Rest Of Your Life‘ is about a way that takes your breath away.

